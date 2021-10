We are happy to report Toyota won't be waiting 14 years to launch a new generation of the Tacoma as it did with the larger Tundra. Currently in its third iteration, the midsize pickup has been around since 2015 and it looks as though an all-new version of the truck is coming sooner rather than later, possibly as early as the 2023 model year. Spotted for the first time, the next-gen model was seen in Las Vegas by a reader of The Fast Lane.







