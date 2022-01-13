WATCH: 2024 Cadillac Escalade V Sounds Off

Cadillac has, in recent years, become a serious contender in the performance car sphere. Now far removed from the stodgy sedans and underpowered cruisers that saw the company's market share drop in the '80s and '90s, their V-Series vehicles can be mentioned in the same breath as BMW M cars and Mercedes-AMGs.

The brand has never offered a full-fat performance version of the luxury Escalade SUV. For years, die-hard Cadillac fans have been begging for a ripsnorting Escalade, and Cadillac, ahead of going fully electric in 2030, is finally going to answer their prayers. Before it does so, development must progress, and thanks to this, we now have an idea of what the beefy brawler will sound like.



