WATCH: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Misses Out On IIHS Top Safety Pick Award Due To Design Flaw

How safe is Cadillac's first zero-emission production vehicle? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Lyriq aced all three relevant crashworthiness tests, including the updated moderate overlap front and updated side impact evaluations.

Good ratings were awarded for the LATCH system's ease of use and the seatbelt reminder system as well. Be that as it may, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq fell short in two regards. Headlight performance is the big one. Poor is the lowest rating available, with poor being awarded to both headlight variations available for model year 2024. Both feature projector-style LED setups with high-beam assist.

In both cases, the low beams were found to create excessive glare. Fair and inadequate visibility on the gradual left, sharp right, and sharp left curves also need to be mentioned. As for the high beams, the aforementioned visibility problems carry over. The bad news does not end here, though, for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety wasn't impressed by the auto emergency braking system either.





