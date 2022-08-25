WATCH: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Caught Burning Up The Green Hell

Chevrolet is speeding up the development of the first electrified Corvette. New footage from the Green Hell shows that Chevy is testing at least two versions of the E-Ray. One of them sports intriguing details, along with the required yellow sticker to indicate a high-voltage battery on board.



GM is tight-lipped about the upcoming affordable supercar with hybrid power that will bear the E-Ray moniker. Nevertheless, President Biden, a car guy and GM insider, has spoken more than once about the future electrified Corvette. He even referred to it as the “electric Corvette.” However, such a version would not be possible for the current generation due to technical reasons.







