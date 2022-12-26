WATCH: 2024 Chevrolet E-Ray Corvette Filmed Playing In The Snow

This Christmas couldn’t get any better for C8 enthusiasts. Corvette tipster Corvette Nut uploaded a 30-second teaser video of the upcoming E-Ray doing four-wheel drifts in the snow, a video that appears to feature the same camouflaged prototype teased by GM in a video from April 2022.



We’ve known that General Motors will electrify the C8 before the Stingray was presented in July 2018, with the convertible version of the Stingray following suit in October 2019. After taking the veils off, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit indirectly confirmed that electric assistance is coming by means of the 2020 model year Stingray owner’s manual.











