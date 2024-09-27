WATCH: 2024 Chevrolet Trax And Buick Envista Both FLUNK IIHS Crash Testing

Todays cars are safer than ever. But new and more challenging crash tests reveal where automakers still have work to do. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently tested the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, and the crossover didn't fare well in two of its updated evaluations. The Trax received an Acceptable rating—one step below Good—in the updated side crash test. The IIHS recorded an elevated risk of chest and pelvis injuries to the front passenger and an elevated risk of chest injuries for the rear occupant. The institute increased the severity of the test, increasing the weight of the crash test car while performing the test at a higher speed.













Read Article