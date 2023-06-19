WATCH: 2024 Ford F-150 SPIED Before Anyone Else - Is It What You Hoped For?

Agent009 submitted on 6/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:46:52 PM
The Ford F-150 has always been the best selling vehicle in America, so any updates are always a hot commodity. Our friends over at The Fast Lane Truck have uncovered the 2024 F-150 before anyone was supposed to see it, and packed with details it is.
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
