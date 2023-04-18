WATCH: 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Revealed Looking As Mean As Ever

Hyundai is at Auto Shanghai in China, where it has just taken the wraps off the facelifted Elantra N, which is known in some markets as the Avante N. As with the original model revealed in 2021, the Elantra N leans into its comic book-inspired styling with aggressive edges and vibrant accents. Somehow, the new look is clearly evolved from the old one yet appears much more modern, which is a credit to the original design. Many of the changes mimic the updates made to the regular Elantra. The changes appear to be limited to bodywork and styling, as Hyundai has not revealed any updated performance figures, but for reference, the 2022 Elantra N's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder generated up to 286 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. The introduction of a new gas engine was promised in December last year, but it's unclear if that will apply to this facelift or if we will have to wait for a complete redesign.







