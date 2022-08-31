WATCH: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Takes On The Ring In Production Ready Trim

Looking like an oversized hot hatch, the sporty electric crossover wore its new camouflage, and seemed to be in the production-ready specification.



Essentially a re-bodied version of the Kia EV6 GT, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is expected to use the same powertrain as its cousin, which features two electric motors, one mounted at the front and the other one at the rear. The combined output and torque of 576 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque enable a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 161 mph (259 kph) top speed in the EV6 GT.







