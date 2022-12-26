WATCH: 2024 Hyundai Kona N Line Caught Unattended In The Wild

Like the current generation, the 2024 Hyundai Kona will also feature a souped-up N-Line version. While not much detail is known about this sporty crossover, a lucky encounter in Korea has revealed enough interesting information to keep us warm over the winter.

Hyundai has just revealed the second-generation Kona, although there are still many unknowns about the subcompact crossover. The 2024 Kona will launch with three powertrain choices: electric, hybrid, and ICE. The latter also comes in a sportier guise as an N-Line version, keeping in line with what the current generation offers. Like the outgoing model, it will feature a unified platform, regardless of the propulsion system type.



