WATCH: 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto With Only 100 Miles On It Goes Up In Flames

A 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto went up in flames while driving on a highway in New York. Nobody was injured in the fire, but the brand-new car is definitely a write-off. Of the 499 examples that the Italians are planning to roll out, only 498 are now left. The owner of the Lamborghini is Ethan Duran, who also owns an exotic car rental company that operates in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. The company's portfolio includes Maybachs, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces. It is yet unclear if the car was his own or was used for rentals.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Duran (@ethanduran)

Ethan Duran posted a video of the Revuelto being consumed by fire in the vicinity of a McDonald's, with the caption "Well... It was fun while it lasted." The car shows up in the footage with the driver's scissor door open. Loud bangs can be heard during the footage, which must be the airbags exploding on board. Huge flames and thick smoke rise from the side of the road.



