WATCH: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe Takes On The 911 Turbo, BMW M8, And Audi R8

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is supposed to be a force to be reckoned with on the track, especially down the quarter-mile. But is it? That's precisely what we're here to find out today by watching a phenomenal 1/4-mile drag race between the new AMG GT 63, BMW M8 Competition Coupe, Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro, and the almighty Porsche 911 Turbo (no S, sadly).

First, we have the new kid on the drag strip block, the $175,900 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe. Packing a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine, this pretty boy can produce 577 horsepower with 590 lb-ft or 800 Nm of torque.

The AMG Speedshift MCT 9G 9-speed automatic gearbox sends all that power to the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, accelerating it from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 196 miles per hour or 315 kph. The coupe sports car weighs 4,343 lbs. or 1,970 kilograms.









