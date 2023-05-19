WATCH: 2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Caught Up Close And Personal

Cruising the streets of Southern California in a convertible on a sunny day is usually a prime opportunity for some top-down motoring. Unfortunately, the driver of this Mercedes-Benz CLE convertible prototype had to keep the roof up, for obvious reasons. Still, that didn’t stop KindelAuto on YouTube from glimpsing the interior of this camouflaged test car – and much more besides. This new spy video could be the closest look we’ve had thus far at the forthcoming CLE-Class. It reinforces the expectation that the new convertible will borrow styling cues from the posh SL-Class. Despite heavy covers on the front, the camera gives us an extreme close-up of the nose, showing swept-back headlights that are angled and tucked beneath corresponding body lines reaching back from the top of the grille. There are covers overtop the lights, making them look larger than they really are, but a close look shows the smaller shape underneath.







