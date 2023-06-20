WATCH: 2024 Mercedes E-Class Wagon Hits The Road - Will It Replace Your Boring SUV?

Although in many places around the world, station wagons are on their way out after minivans as an endangered species, in Europe, they are still viewed as classy SUV alternatives – especially when the touring model comes from a premium brand like Mercedes-Benz. As such, it is no surprise that the Audi and BMW rivals chose to swiftly announce the W214-series E-Class station wagon at home on the Old Continent after presenting the sedan version worldwide in late April. Now the touring model aims to be classier but just as functional as its predecessor, plus more "intelligent and customizable" than ever before as it adopts a more dynamic design than the W213 Estate. Still, it seeks to score big points again with both "functionality and load compartment volume."









