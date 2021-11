Porsche has ruled out an electric 911, at least for now, but hybrid technology is definitely on the cards. In fact, it's planned for the current 992 generation.

The latest spy shots and video reveal that Porsche is already evaluating early test mules for a 911 hybrid. The car being tested may look like a current 911 Turbo, but the yellow sticker on the rear is an industry requirement for electrified test cars in some parts.