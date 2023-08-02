WATCH: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Navigates Some Extreme Off Road Conditions

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne is in the final phase of its strict testing regime in preparation for its global premiere this spring, with the automaker showcasing the new SUV's final development prototypes tackling the harshest terrain the world over as its final test. Porsche introduced the third-generation Cayenne in 2017 and has given it several light updates since. That will continue for 2024, but instead of it being a minor update, it will be a substantial one to continue the model's legacy. Porsche says this upcoming facelift is more than just your standard bumper and exterior light upgrade. "It's one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche," said series manager Michael Schatzle.







