WATCH: 2024 Porsche Macan EV Struts It's Stuff In All Conditions

The Macan EV will be one of Porsche’s most important cars between now and the end of the decade, by which point the automaker wants electric cars to account for 80 percent of sales.

That push was meant to start this year, but software problems meant Porsche was forced to push back the Macan EV’s launch by 12 months until 2024. So to keep the anticipation high, Porsche is drip-feeding technical details and has just released a video of the SUV testing in multiple locations around the world.

Though it will look broadly like the gas-powered Macan that will be sold alongside it, the electric version will ride on the VW Group’s new PPE platform for upmarket EVs that will also find its way under cars like the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV.



