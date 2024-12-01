WATCH: 2024 Toyota GR Yaris Gets New Transmission And Even More Power

At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota has revealed the all-new Toyota GR Yaris, and it comes with several exciting improvements. Although the G16E three-cylinder turbocharged engine was already the most powerful of its kind with 257 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque at launch (more in JDM spec), now Toyota has given it a stronger valvetrain, new lightweight pistons with wear-resistant rings, a new exhaust valve material, a new intake pressure sensor, and an increase in the pressure of the D-4ST fuel injection system for new output figures of 276 hp and 288 lb-ft.

That's for the Euro-spec; Japan gets a GR Corolla-matching 300 hp and 295 lb-ft.





