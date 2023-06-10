WATCH: 2025 BMW M4 CS Caught Punishing The Nurburgring

We first saw the all-new BMW M4 CS earlier in the week, although it was in the form of static shots. This time, we have the video to go with it, which shows the upcoming hot Bimmer doing a few rounds at the Nurburgring.

Set to slot between the Competition and CSL versions of the M4 Coupe, the upcoming CS will share many components with the eponymous M3. Therefore, you can consider it a two-door variant of the M3 CS, featuring the same firepower and other components.

What you're probably mostly curious about is the engine, and it is expected to retain the familiar straight-six. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged mill is identically powerful on the M4 CSL and on the M3 CS, steaming out 543 horsepower (550 ps/405 kW). As a result, we can expect the M4 CS to retain this output.





