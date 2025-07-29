WATCH: 2025 Chevrolet Colorado Barely Scrapes By In Latest Round Of IIHS Crash Testing

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently conducted two crash tests on the 2025 model year Chevrolet Colorado in crew-cab flavor. As expected, the mid-size pickup truck failed to achieve a good rating in the most demanding of said tests.

Pictured in four-wheel-drive WT specification, the Colorado was rated marginal in the 40-mph updated moderate overlap test due to insufficient rear occupant protection. As you can tell from the first of two attached videos below, the rear passenger dummy's head came very close to the front seatback, increasing the risk of head injuries in this crash scenario.









