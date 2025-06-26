WATCH: 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits the Dyno - Does It Live Up To The Hype?



Those figures make the car rocket from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 2.2 seconds. If that's not enough, here comes more: the digital speedometer goes as far as 225 mph (362 kph).









The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is set in motion by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8. It pumps out an incredible 1,064 horsepower (1,079 metric horsepower) at 7,000 rpm and 828 pound-feet (1,121 Newton meters) of torque at 6,000 rpm, both measured at the crankshaft.