WATCH: 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits the Dyno - Does It Live Up To The Hype?

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 throws a monstrous amount of grunt to the ground. The automaker claimed it rolled off the production line with 1,064 horsepower. Is it really so? Someone dynoed the supercar to see if Chevrolet told the truth and got very different figures. Could this be a "factory freak car," or did Chevrolet just measure the output in very different circumstances?
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is set in motion by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8. It pumps out an incredible 1,064 horsepower (1,079 metric horsepower) at 7,000 rpm and 828 pound-feet (1,121 Newton meters) of torque at 6,000 rpm, both measured at the crankshaft.
Those figures make the car rocket from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 2.2 seconds. If that's not enough, here comes more: the digital speedometer goes as far as 225 mph (362 kph).
