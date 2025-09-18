WATCH: 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Earns a Dunce Cap In Latest IIHS Crash Testing

The best-selling electric pickup truck in the United States of America isn't particularly safe for rear occupants in the moderate overlap front crash scenario. As you can see from the attached Insurance Institute for Highway Safety video, the rear dummy's lap belt and shoulder belt moved from their ideal positions.

During a crash, a lap belt that moves onto the abdomen increases the risk of abdominal injuries. The effectiveness of the rear passenger restraint system is compromised when the shoulder belt moves too far upward, toward the neck of the rear-seated occupant.



Injury values further indicate a moderate risk of injury to the head, neck, or both, as well as a likelihood of injury to the chest. As if that wasn't bad enough, a temporary restriction in the deployment of the side curtain airbag was observed. Given the aforementioned, the IIHS couldn't rate the F-150 Lightning any higher than poor in this evaluation.













