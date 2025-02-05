WATCH: 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Destroys Own Nurburgring Lap Record

The guys and gals at Ford did it again! After becoming the first road-legal production vehicle from the United States of America to complete a lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes, the Mustang GTD somehow found another five seconds, improving from the former 6:57.685 record to 6:52.072 Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Muller in the driver's seat.

Equipped with a five-point harness, a competition seat, and the all-important roll cage, this Mustang GTD is otherwise stock. Or is it? According to Ford, the Dearborn-based automaker did operate a few changes to find those 5.5 seconds. For starters, revised chassis tuning with increased torsional rigidity and powertrain calibration updates made a world of difference.

Updated suspension hardware and alignment, new Active Spool Valve development, revised ABS and traction control behavior, and some aerodynamic tweaks for more downforce round off the list of modifications that helped the Mustang GTD become faster. Ford says these changes were made after a second-by-second review of the August 2024 original record lap.







