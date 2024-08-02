WATCH: 2025 Kia Carnival Arrives With More Tech And New Face

Following its debut in Korea last fall, Kia has officially unveiled the North American-spec 2025 Carnival at the Chicago Auto Show today. Set to go on sale this summer, the minivan boasts enhanced technology, updated aesthetics, and a new hybrid powertrain.

The most significant changes to the Carnival are found at the front. The minivan, aspiring to crossover status, receives a wider grille with reduced chrome accents, along with amber daytime running lights (DRLs) that align its design more closely with the Sorento.




