WATCH: 2025 Kia Sorrento Does Surprisingly Poorly In IIHS Crash Testing

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested the 2025 model year Sorento. Although the front-biased crossover aced the original moderate overlap front crash test, it was rated marginal in the updated test. Before going any further, let's talk about what makes the updated one more difficult than the original. Back in 2022, the nonprofit organization introduced back-seat protection to the mix, with the rear-seat dummy representing a 12-year-old child or small woman. The reasoning behind the smaller dummy is pretty straightforward, for children and small women are prone to submarining.



Submarining is the scenario in which the rear-seat occupant slides forward beneath the lap belt, greatly increasing the risk of abdominal injuries. Furthermore, the shoulder belt could move upward, therefore compromising the effectiveness of the restraint system in the event of a crash. That said, what made the IIHS mark down the 2025 model year Sorento?



