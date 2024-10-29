WATCH: 2025 Kia Tasman Pickup Launches Targeting Toyota Hilux And Ford Ranger Dominance

Kia Corporation's first-ever pickup truck is a mid-size affair that's not afraid to look and act wacky - it's a manifesto against practical yet boring workhorses like the Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux bestsellers. In fact, you could say they took Mitsubishi Triton's weirdness and made it cooler, for example.

As such, Kia's first-ever pickup blends a decidedly quirky styling with great off-road chops, and depending on the market and region, it will have both gasoline and diesel engines under the hood. Plus, there are all the traditional body styles – chassis cab, plus single and double cab variants.

The global launch has been confirmed for 2025 as Kia shares the full details about its frequently teased and ultra-spied Tasman mid-size pickup truck. The motif for this launch is titled 'Dive into a New Dimension,' and the South Korean automaker seeks to blend "purposeful design and cutting-edge technology" and then combine them with “class-leading convenience features and an ultra-spacious, comfortable cabin,” all to allow the drivers “to explore new horizons.”





