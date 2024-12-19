WATCH: 2025 Mazda CX70 Crashes It's Way To A IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested no fewer than 21 vehicles, including the 2025 Mazda CX-70. As expected from the slightly more compact sibling of the CX-90, the newcomer aced every single crashworthiness test.

As of this writing, the nonprofit organization published two crash-test videos with the CX-70, in which the mid-size utility vehicle hits a stationary barrier at 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) with 40 percent of the front overlapping. The dummy in the driver's seat represents an average-size male adult, whereas the dummy behind it represents a 12-year-old child or a small woman.









