WATCH: 2025 Q6 E-Tron Is Audi's Answer To The Porsche Macan

After several delays, Audi's Q6 E-Tron has finally arrived, in both regular and sporty SQ6 E-Tron guises. It's confirmed to start sales in the U.S. late this year as a 2025 model, and specifications for this market will be announced closer to that on-sale date.

The Q6 E-Tron is an electric compact crossover that serves as a plusher alternative to top-sellers in the segment like the Tesla Model Y. It's the corporate cousin to the recently revealed 2024 Porsche Macan that starts at about $80,000. Audi hasn't revealed U.S. pricing for the Q6 E-Tron, but a slight discount to the pricing of the Macan is likely.

Both vehicles ride on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular platform designed for high-volume cars from the automaker's premium brands. The automaker has the older MEB platform for mainstream brands. The standard battery for the U.S. will be a 100-kwh unit (94.4-kwh gross capacity), and dual-motor all-wheel drive will also be standard across the range.











