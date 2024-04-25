WATCH: 2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance - A Canyon Killer For Those On A Budget?

As quick as Teslas are, they are not really designed to engage and enthrall the driving enthusiast on a twisty road blast. The closest thing Tesla made that pleased the keen driver was the Model 3 Performance, which has just been revealed in heavily revised form for the 2025 model year, and it should be considerably better than before. Rory Reid from AutoTrader took the new 2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance on a twisty canyon road blast to verify its enthusiast credentials, and he had a lot to say about it. There is no denying that the extra 32% peak power and 16% torque increase make it quicker, but it wasn’t lacking in power before, and there are other improvements that make an even bigger impact on the driving experience.









