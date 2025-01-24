WATCH: 2025 Tesla Model Y Promo Video Hits The Internet

Two weeks after the official unveiling, Tesla has started accepting orders for the refreshed Model Y. Previously known as Project Juniper, the facelifted electric crossover is now being celebrated in an official launch film.

Released by the car manufacturer on its official YouTube channel a few hours ago, it puts the spotlight on the vehicle's updated front and rear fascias, as well as the minimalist interior and other highlights. The footage is sprinkled with a hearty song, is almost one minute long, and can be viewed at the bottom of the page.

Tesla's official website has revealed how much the world's best-selling EV costs in the facelifted iteration. The 2025 Model Y has a starting price of $59,990, and that excludes the federal state tax credits and delivery fees. This applies to the Launch Series, which will be sold alongside the outgoing Model Y. Once factoring in the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, the refreshed Model Y becomes a $52,490 affair.







