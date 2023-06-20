WATCH: 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Interior Previewed

After a troublesome 2022, Toyota has been adamant about returning to full sales form this year, and they are taking care of the delivery troubles in the best possible way – throwing a flurry of new introductions on the market. And while they culminated the first half of the year with the arrival of the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superstar in America – complete with lots of technical and design novelties, plus the 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and the all-new Trailhunter trim, among others; they are far from resting. Instead, over in Europe, folks should prepare for the impending release of the second-generation C-HR crossover SUV that might feature a completely different style from its predecessor.







