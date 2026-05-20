WATCH: 2026 BMW 3 Series Fails To Light The World On Fire With It's IIHS Crash Rating

To be replaced for the 2027 model year no later than November 2026, the seventh-generation 3 Series isn't particularly safe for rear-seated occupants in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap front crash test. Instead of the maximum "good" rating, it received a less-than-desirable "acceptable" rating over a concern with the rear seatbelts.

As it happens, the lap belt moved from the pelvis onto the abdomen of the rear crash test dummy. Had it been a human being, this movement would've increased the risk of abdominal injuries. The crash scenario in question involves a head-on collision against a stationary barrier.











