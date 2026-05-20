WATCH: 2026 BMW 3 Series Fails To Light The World On Fire With It's IIHS Crash Rating

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:16:37 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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To be replaced for the 2027 model year no later than November 2026, the seventh-generation 3 Series isn't particularly safe for rear-seated occupants in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap front crash test. Instead of the maximum "good" rating, it received a less-than-desirable "acceptable" rating over a concern with the rear seatbelts.
 
As it happens, the lap belt moved from the pelvis onto the abdomen of the rear crash test dummy. Had it been a human being, this movement would've increased the risk of abdominal injuries. The crash scenario in question involves a head-on collision against a stationary barrier.





 


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WATCH: 2026 BMW 3 Series Fails To Light The World On Fire With It's IIHS Crash Rating

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