WATCH: 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer Flunks Latest IIHS Crash Testing

In the updated moderate overlap frontal crash test, Chevy's Trailblazer could not do better than "poor" by IIHS standards. Per the nonprofit organization, the rear dummy chest protection was rated "marginal." The bad news continues with "poor" ratings for rear dummy kinematics and restraints, and that's especially interesting because GM apparently changed the rear seatbelt load limiters on 2026 models produced after February 2026.

General Motors made those changes to improve rear occupant protection in this exact crash scenario, but alas, it was not enough. On the upside, the rear dummy's head misses the front seatback. The Trailblazer does a much better job up front, with the driver scoring "good" for thigh, hip, lower leg, foot, chest, neck, and head protection in the moderate overlap crash test.







