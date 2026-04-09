WATCH: 2026 GMC Canyon Misses IIHS Top Safety Pick With Weak Rear Passenger Protection

The 2026 model year GMC Canyon arrives with premium yet aggressive styling, a lot of standard kit, and one punchy inline-four turbo with 310 ponies to its name. Said characteristics do not guarantee top-tier safety when confronted with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's latest crash testing protocols, and that's a bit of a bummer.

Fresh results published by the nonprofit organization confirm that the crew-cabbed truck completely misses out on both Top Safety Pick awards. The culprit? Make that severe deficiencies in vehicle-to-vehicle active safety performance and "poor" rear occupant protection during moderate frontal impacts at 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour).











