WATCH: 2026 GMC Canyon Misses IIHS Top Safety Pick With Weak Rear Passenger Protection

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:57 AM

Views : 272 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The 2026 model year GMC Canyon arrives with premium yet aggressive styling, a lot of standard kit, and one punchy inline-four turbo with 310 ponies to its name. Said characteristics do not guarantee top-tier safety when confronted with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's latest crash testing protocols, and that's a bit of a bummer.
       
Fresh results published by the nonprofit organization confirm that the crew-cabbed truck completely misses out on both Top Safety Pick awards. The culprit? Make that severe deficiencies in vehicle-to-vehicle active safety performance and "poor" rear occupant protection during moderate frontal impacts at 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour).





 


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WATCH: 2026 GMC Canyon Misses IIHS Top Safety Pick With Weak Rear Passenger Protection

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