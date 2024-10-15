WATCH: 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Tears Up The Nurburgring

Hyundai continues testing the second electric N model after the Ioniq 5 N at the Nurburgring. On this occasion, however, the carparazzi spotted a prototype with far more interesting camo than previous near-production vehicles.

Pictured on double-spoke alloys with small cutouts, the prototype in question wears N-themed camouflage wrap that reads N on the frunk and Never Just Drive on the front doors. Red brake calipers also need to be mentioned, along with Pirelli high-performance rubber.

Expected to arrive in dealer showrooms for the 2026 model year, the Ioniq 6 N further stands out from the current lineup by means of a fixed rear wing. The widened arches bring the point home, whereas the black tint on the rear windows could obscure a half-style roll cage.







