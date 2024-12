It's only been three days since Hyundai revealed the 2026 Palisade SUV in a handful of photos, but the big SUV with seating for up to nine is already on the road in South Korea. At least two YouTube channels in the country have spent time with the new Palisade already. We might not understand the language, but we do understand what we're looking at. A big new SUV with some seriously cool features and a cabin that has us feeling a bit more relaxed already.













