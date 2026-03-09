WATCH: 2026 Jeep Wrangler Finally Aces IIHS Crash Testing

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the pillars holding up the Stellantis portfolio at the moment. A strong sales bonanza every year since launch, Americans have shown a willingness to sacrifice certain comforts to get a slice of the Wrangler life. Namely, fuel efficiency, on-road dynamics, and sometimes, safety. But to Jeep’s credit, one of the IIHS’s biggest concerns regarding the Wrangler appears to be on the mend. With a focus brought on four-door Jeep Wranglers built over the last few years, the Achilles heel of the Wrangler platform has been the driver-side small overlap crash test. In these tests, the IIHS found the top-heavy Wrangler tended to tip onto its passenger side when it enters a front-on collision at a glancing blow.









