WATCH: 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo Laps Nurburgring In Record Time

Porsche just took the camouflage off of its new flagship 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S, sporting a tuned version of the automaker's new T-hybrid powertrain setup that previously showed up on the 911 GTS trim. But the new Turbo S was put through its paces months ago leading up to this moment, and now, the brand has already revealed the car's lap around the infamous Nurburgring. The lap actually occurred way back in the fall of 2024. Despite gaining some weight with a new hybrid powertrain setup, the new-generation Turbo S managed to shave off more than 10 seconds from its lap time around the near-13 mile track loop.











Read Article