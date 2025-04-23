WATCH: 2026 Porsche Is Spooky Quiet And Blazingly Fast At The Nurburgring

Porsche is in the midst of testing the facelifted 992.2-generation 911 Turbo S, and a few weeks after our spy photographers snapped it at the Nurburgring, it’s also been filmed on the move at the famed German circuit. Like its predecessors, it will sound a bit like a vacuum cleaner, but should offer performance to rival some of the most impressive mid-engined supercars on the market.
 
Porsche has done such a fine job of perfecting the 911 Turbo family in recent years that it could have simply slapped on a pair of new bumpers on the 992.2 and called it a day. However, that’s not the way it operates. Instead, the facelifted Turbo S will feel more like an all-new generation model thanks to the adoption of a hybrid powertrain.




 


