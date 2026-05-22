WATCH: 2026 Toyota 4Runner Improves From Marginal To Good In IIHS Crash Testing

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:35 AM

Views : 570 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Six months ago, the all-new 4Runner disappointed the IIHS with a "marginal" rating in the moderate overlap front crash test. According to the nonprofit organization from Virginia, the rear passenger dummy's head may approach the front seatback during the 40-mph crash, increasing the risk of injury.
 
Worse still, the lap belt moved from the occupant's pelvic area onto the abdomen. Having cleared that up, the 4Runner also impressed six months ago with a "good" rating in the side impact test. More recently, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the body-on-frame SUV with yet another "good" rating in the driver-side small overlap crash test.








 


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WATCH: 2026 Toyota 4Runner Improves From Marginal To Good In IIHS Crash Testing

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