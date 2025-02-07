WATCH: 2027 Ferrari Amalfi Becomes The Brand's Entry Level Sports Car

The gorgeous Roma Coupe has finally been replaced by a new V8-powered gran turismo with a 2+ seating arrangement. Named after the hugely Instagrammable town and commune of Amalfi, the latest model from the Prancing Horse of Maranello is best described as the proverbial mixed bag.

For starters, the Italian manufacturer has resisted the urge to fit a V6 under the hood. There is no electrical assistance to speak of, and Ferrari also had a eureka moment with the interior design of this vehicle. Lo and behold, the steering wheel now comes with more physical buttons than before.











