WATCH: $240,000 McLaren Artura Burns During Test Drive - No Word If The Dealership Made The Sale

A brand-new McLaren Artura caught fire during a test drive, with the customer behind the wheel, not far from the dealership. Nobody was injured, but the supercar is obviously a write-off.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 15, at around 2:30 p.m. local time, in Stourton, Leeds. Not much is left of this 2023 McLaren Artura. The blaze occurred soon after the prospective buyer, who was driving the vehicle, had set off to test the plug-in hybrid car in the company of a dealer employee.

The car suddenly went up in flames, not far from a McLaren dealership in Leeds, the United Kingdom. The driver remained composed and managed to get it off the road to avoid further hazard. Luckily, the two occupants exited the car and walked away unharmed, but the vehicle burned to a crisp and is most likely destined to end up in a scrap yard.









