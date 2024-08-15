WATCH: $3 Million Koenigsegg Agera R And A Buick Tangle In Traffic

Accidents happen all of the time. Some are avoidable, others aren’t, but far more often than not, they fail to be newsworthy. Involved parties swap insurance paperwork and move on without anyone noticing. That’s not the case here though because one of them is a Koenigsegg Agera R valued north of $3 million bucks. The phrase ‘fender bender’ might apply to no other accident as well as it does to this one. A video showing the contact between the cars shows that they are just slightly touching. The front passenger quarter panel of the Agera is brushed up against the driver’s door of the Buick just behind the front wheel.



