WATCH: 3 Teslas Tangle On California Freeway As Only Siblings Can

Dashcam footage has been published to Threads showing three Teslas colliding on a U.S. highway and it is a reminder that not even advanced collision-avoidance systems are infallible.



Footage of the incident was captured by the rear-facing camera of a white car (perhaps a Tesla itself?) showing a red Model 3 pulling out from behind a red Model Y to overtake it. Unfortunately for the driver of this Model 3, a dark grey Model S was traveling in the left-most lane on the highway, U.S. Route 101 in California.



Post by @sofainatl View on Threads







