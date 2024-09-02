WATCH: 3 Teslas Tangle On California Freeway As Only Siblings Can

Agent009 submitted on 2/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:17:55 PM

Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Dashcam footage has been published to Threads showing three Teslas colliding on a U.S. highway and it is a reminder that not even advanced collision-avoidance systems are infallible.

Footage of the incident was captured by the rear-facing camera of a white car (perhaps a Tesla itself?) showing a red Model 3 pulling out from behind a red Model Y to overtake it. Unfortunately for the driver of this Model 3, a dark grey Model S was traveling in the left-most lane on the highway, U.S. Route 101 in California.

Post by @sofainatl
View on Threads




Read Article


WATCH: 3 Teslas Tangle On California Freeway As Only Siblings Can

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)