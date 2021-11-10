WATCH: 300,000 Toyota Prius Engine Teardown - Are They Really As Bullet Proof As They Say?

Some engines show signs of giving up by 100,000 miles. There are also those that last over a million miles thanks to loving and caring owners. However, there still seems to be doubt about hybrid powertrains and their longevity. But to settle that once and for all, Youtube channel speedkar99 tore down a Prius engine with about half a million kilometers, or about 310,000 miles. But first, a background. The engine in this teardown is from the 2004 Toyota Prius. That means it's the 1NZ-FXE that undergoes some intense scrutineering here. It's a 1.5-liter engine with an Atkinson Cycle, so it's not too keen on producing power. However, it does make for it by maximizing thermal efficiency.







