WATCH: $4.5 Million Yacht Burns To The Waterline - EV Battery Fire Blamed

With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles of all types comes heightened awareness of the need for better fire prevention measures and new technology that would help put out these fires before they do too much damage. For now, though, said awareness hasn't translated into stricter regulation or new firefighting techniques. EV battery fires, whether we're talking about a sub-standard electric bicycle battery or a malfunctioning car battery, are more powerful and harder to contain than regular fires. Battery fires tend to burn faster, hotter, and in an irreversible manner due to what is known as thermal runway – the process where one cell generates exothermic energy by heating up, sparking a chain reaction that heats up the other cells, which also ignite.



38m Delta Marine motor yacht Chanson severely damaged in Bakers Bay fire from SuperYacht Times on Vimeo.





