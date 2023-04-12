WATCH: 4 Batteries And 13 Motors Later 1 Million Mile Tesla Model S Is Still Running Strong

Agent009 submitted on 12/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:52 AM

Views : 624 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The recent launch of the Cybertruck after years of failed promises and delays was a historic moment for Tesla. But on the other side of the world, in Germany, anticipation is building for another landmark Tesla moment. It won’t be long before Hansjörg von Gemmingen-Hornberg’s Tesla Model S has clocked up an incredible 2 million km, or 1.24 million miles.

By the time you read this post, Gemmingen-Hornberg will have passed the 1.9 million km (1.2 million miles) mark and in the video below he explains what was involved to get it there.




Read Article


WATCH: 4 Batteries And 13 Motors Later 1 Million Mile Tesla Model S Is Still Running Strong

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)