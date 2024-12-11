WATCH: 43 People Killed Or Injured In Chinese Road Rage Incident

At least 35 people were killed and dozens more injured when a driver who was allegedly unhappy with his divorce settlement drove into a crowd in China, police have revealed. 
 
Shocking images show people lying on the ground moments after the ramming attack which targeted people exercising outside a sports centre in Zhuhai, in the Guangdong province, southeastern China, on Monday night.
 
Police arrested a 62-year-old suspect, surnamed Fan, as he attempted to flee the scene but he is now in a coma due to self-inflicted wounds.





 


