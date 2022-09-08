WATCH: 5 Legendary Audi Turbo 5 Cylinder Quattros Battle For Supremacy On the Track

Audi's inline-five-cylinder motor turns 45 years old in 2022, and the German marque has plenty of iconic models that had it under their hood. Those that managed to cement the reputation of the brand were built a while ago, back in the 1980s and the early 1990s.



Now, TV shows back then did not come in the level of quality and detail that you have come to expect from YouTube videos. Fortunately for us, Audi has a heritage fleet, and a drag race with all the relevant turbocharged five-cylinder models from the 1980s and 1990s was organized.



The folks over at Carwow got an immense opportunity to film something like this, as Audi does not take museum exhibits out of its vaults on a day-to-day basis, not to mention letting people do drag races in them. Some vehicles were driven by Audi employees, as these were too valuable to be left in the hands of someone outside the company.







