WATCH: 5 People Injured After Car Hauler In Oklahoma Gets Taken Out By An Amtrack Train

An Amtrak train demolished a stranded tractor-trailer hauling multiple cars on Friday outside Thackerville, Oklahoma. The truck was unattended at the time of the crash, and five passengers of the reported 110 onboard suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals, according to FOX25 and the Love County Fire Department that responded to the scene. The train departed Fort Worth, Texas and was en route to Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. on Friday evening. The truck had become high centered on the tracks; the Love County Sheriff Office reported that its driver had been traveling with a dog, and they left the vehicle and got out of harm’s way prior to the collision.







